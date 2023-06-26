NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — People in New Haven now have a new place to go for health care. The Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center now has a clinic inside the Dixwell Community House, also known as the Q House.

City and state officials cut the ribbon Monday to officially open the clinic. It has been in the works since early in the last mayor’s administration.

“We have some of the best health care in America here in Connecticut, but there are still people who do not have the opportunity to be served,” Toni Harp, a former mayor of New Haven, said.

Cornell Scott-Hill Health is celebrating 55 years of helping some of the city’s most vulnerable communities stay healthy.

“Caroline, who’s at the desk, made me feel comfortable the first day I walked in there,” patient Gayle Hall said. “I have always felt comfortable. I have always felt wanted. I have always felt taken care of.”

The thing about a true community health center is that it has to be comprehensive. It has to have everything from podiatry to pediatrics, dentistry to behavioral health ain one place to help the community.

Even more helpful is offering that health care in the Q House, where many people already come for community services.

“Whether they are patrons of that center, whether they are a grandparent or a parent coming in with a youngster, and now checking their health and connecting with the extraordinary members of our staff will be just steps away,” Cornell Hill-Scott Health Center CEO Michael Taylor said.

Now that it is here, the health center’s administrators want it to be busy and all these exam rooms to be filled.

