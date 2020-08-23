Corner of Legion Ave. and Greenwood St. named to honor founders of New Haven church

New Haven

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two founders of a New Haven church were honored in the Elm City Saturday.

The corner of Legion Avenue and Greenwood Street was dedicated to Bishop James Perkins and his wife Pastor Tanzella Perkins. They founded Mount Calvary Holy Church Revival Center.

Bishop James Perkins died in 1991, and Pastor Tanzella Perkins died in 2010.

Their daughter, Tancella Perkins, said both her parents would have enjoyed this day.

She said, “I believe they would be extremely happy, especially Bishop Perkins. He was very outgoing and all of the above. And they would be extremely happy. Extremely, to put it mildly. And it’s such a privilege and an honor to honor them. Even though they are sleeping now, I believe that somehow they know.”

Mount Calvary Holy Church Revival Center was founded in 1970.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Corner of Legion Ave. and Greenwood St. named to honor founders of New Haven church

News /

Police investigate after man fatally shot in Waterbury

News /

Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter offering new pet food delivery service for those who need it

News /

How Yale plans to help curb COVID-19 on campus

News /

2 Hamden HS teachers test positive for COVID

News /

Hamden man arrested for threatening, pointing rifle at two people

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss