WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The State Department of Public Health will open a 34-bed coronavirus recovery facility Wednesday at the Quinnipiac Valley Center in Wallingford.

The center will take in positive coronavirus patients who have been discharged from the hospital.

These are people who previously resided in a nursing home setting but were denied readmission to their original nursing home because of the facility’s inability or incapacity to care for them.