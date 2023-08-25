CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – A Correctional Officer was attacked Thursday night while they were protecting another inmate at Cheshire Correctional Institution (CCI).

According to a statement from AFSCME Local 387 President Sean Howard, the Correctional Officer was protecting an inmate who was being attacked by another inmate and suffered multiple injuries, including blows to the face and body.

This is now the fourth staff member who has been attacked at a correctional institute over the last three weeks. President Howard says this series of violent assaults is in part due to recent changes to laws.

“The reality is that recent changes in the laws regarding inmates’ out-of-cell time and administrative segregation, especially for chronically dangerous inmates, have put front-line staff in grave danger every day they go to work,” President Howard said in a statement.

President Howard also called for Legislators and the Governor to take “real action” to protect the correctional institute’s staff and inmates.

