Counselors will be on hand at Eli Whitney Technical High School to address concerns of alleged sexual harassment

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden school administrators announced on Wednesday morning they will have counselors on hand at Eli Whitney Technical High School on Thursday and Friday to address concerns about sexual harassment.

Students and parents say one male student has been targeting girls at the school for years and their complaints have gone largely ignored.

Earlier this week, students waled out of class to raise awareness. The school superintendent hopes counseling is a good starting point for change.

“So, we can afford students the opportunity if they chose to come in and meet with those counselors, so they can share those concerns and most importantly be proactive around the response to those concerns,” said Superintendent Dr. Ellen Solek.

Dr. Solek says she is laser focused on student safety and that Eli Whitney has implemented new safety and security measures.