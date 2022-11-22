WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A couple is accused of abusing nine children at a home daycare in Wallingford.

Brenda L. Fornal, 61, and her boyfriend, 66-year-old Grant Freer, were arrested Tuesday after police received a report in August about the alleged abuse, according to authorities. Wallingford police said the two turned themselves in after warrants were issued.

The daycare is located at Fornal’s home on Ridgetop Road. Freer lives in Hamden.

Fornal is facing charges of nine counts of risk of injury to a child, one count of voyeurism with malice, seven counts of third-degree assault, two counts of second-degree threatening and fourth-degree assault, according to police.

Freer is facing a charge of conspiracy to commit risk of injury to child.

Brenda Fornal (Wallingford Police Department) Grant Freer (Wallingford Police Department)

Fornal has been assigned a $125,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 23. Freer has been given a $1,000 bond and will appear on the same day.

Fornal’s license to run a family child care out of her home is listed as inactive under voluntary surrender, according to information from the state. The date listed under the complaint against her is listed as the same day police received the information.