Couple hosts fundraiser for veterans in memory of late daughter

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A local couple hosted a motorcycle and car ride Sunday in memory of their late daughter who had succumbed to injuries from a drag racing accident.

Jesus and Liza Herrera held the event at the Savin Rock Conference Center in West Haven.

Shalymar Herrera was killed last year in a drag racing accident at the age of 18. She served in the US Army before she died.

The money raised from the ride helps homeless female veterans.

The Herrera’s were also able to change laws around illegal drag racing.

