Couple involved in April police shooting engage New Haven officers in chase
New Haven

by: Alex Ceneviva

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The unarmed couple who was shot at by police in New Haven back in April, were allegedly involved in a police chase early Friday morning after hitting a bicyclist.

Police say that at around 12:19 a.m., Paul Witherspoon was driving when he hit a bicyclist at a crosswalk on Whalley Avenue and Sherman Avenue. He then fled the scene, engaging officers in a chase.

Witherspoon was eventually stopped by police and arrested. Sources tell News 8 that he was charged with DUI in the accident.

His passenger, Stephanie Washington, of West Haven, who was previously injured after being shot by police officers back in April, was not charged.

There is no word on the bicyclist’s condition because they also fled the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

