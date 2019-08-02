Couple involved in April police shooting engage New Haven officers in chase after hit-and-run

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The unarmed couple who was shot at by police in New Haven back in April, were allegedly involved in a police chase early Friday morning after hitting a bicyclist.

Police say that at around 12:19 a.m., 21-year-old Paul Witherspoon, of Hamden, was driving under the influence when he struck a bicyclist at the intersection of Whalley Avenue and Sherman Avenue. He then fled the scene, engaging officers in a chase.

Witherspoon was eventually stopped by police and arrested. He was charged with DUI, evading responsibility, engaging police in pursuit, carrying a dangerous weapon, weapon in a motor vehicle, interfering with a police officer, reckless driving and additional motor vehicle violations.

Police say Darmichael Mims was in the backseat.

He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

His passenger, 22-year-old Stephanie Washington, of West Haven, who was previously injured after being shot by police officers back in April, was not injured.

Another passenger, 24-year-old Darmichael Mims, of New Haven, was also not hurt.

There is no word on the bicyclist’s condition because they also fled the scene on foot. Police are urging them to come forward to receive medical treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6316.

The incident remains under investigation.