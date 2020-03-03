 

Court upholds $21.7M verdict against rabbi in sex abuse case

New Haven

by: Associated Press

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a $21.7 million verdict against a Connecticut rabbi accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a teenage boy in the early 2000s.

Three judges on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City rejected the appeal of Rabbi Daniel Greer on Tuesday. The 79-year-old New Haven rabbi is serving a 12-year prison sentence on state criminal charges related to the abuse.

Related: Rabbi convicted of sex abuse gets 12 years in prison

The $21.7 million verdict was awarded to a New Jersey man in a civil lawsuit accusing Greer of sexually abusing him when he attended the Yeshiva New Haven school in 2002 and 2003.

