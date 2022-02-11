NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven officials announced Friday hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine doses were improperly stored, which may cause it to be less effective against the virus.

Between Dec. 23, 2021, and Feb. 7, 2022, approximately 650 people over the age of 12 received a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the New Haven Department of Health at 54 Meadow St. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the dose experienced a “temperature extrusion” due to improper storage.

“It was maintained at a freezing temperature longer than the recommended period, which can lead to a reduced level of protection against COVID-19,” Elicker said.

Of the approximately 650 people who received the Pfizer shot from the health department during this period, about three-quarters were receiving booster shots.

City officials will contact all individuals who received a vaccine dose that was improperly stored regarding the next steps, Elicker said.

The mayor said the affected people may have to get vaccinated again.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.