Covid-19 variant strains double in the U.S. in 12 days while Connecticut positivity low

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new report reveals that potentially more contagious variant COVID viruses in the US have more than doubled since Jan. 31, just twelve days ago, and increased fivefold since Jan. 22.

The South African variant has been reported in not just California now but Kansas, Missouri and Ohio. But even though the variants are growing rapidly they are still a small percentage of cases, says Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jaimie Meyer.

“I think it’s really important for people to understand is that the variants only happen and the variants only circulate when there are high levels of virus circulating in the community.”

Doctor Meyer says that fares well for Connecticut right now with our low positivity rate.

She says the state does have 20 known cases of UK variant. Measures including quarantining and contact tracing has been done for those individuals.

Doctor Meyer is cautiously optimistic about Connecticut’s current status.

“Mathematical model suggest that test positivity rate will remain low in Connecticut and continue to fall if we continue to do all the things that work to keep it low, masking and distancing, and getting vaccinated,” says Dr. Meyer.

And despite the new variants spreading – the CDC today revealed sweeping guidelines about safely re-opening schools for in person learning.