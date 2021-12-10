COVID outbreak forces nearly 100 students at New Haven school to quarantine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Nearly 100 students were asked to quarantine following a COVID-19 outbreak at Barnard Environmental Science & Technology School in New Haven.

New Haven Public Schools Director of Marketing and Communications Justin Harmon said the outbreak affected a combined team of 97 students in seventh and eighth grade at the school.

Six individuals were confirmed with cases of COVID-19, Harmon said, and the remaining 91 were asked to quarantine.

As a whole this week, New Haven Public Schools reported 34 individuals were confirmed to have COVID-19 while contract tracing resulted in another 236 individuals quarantining. That total reflects this outbreak.