WALINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The road to recovery for Danny Larkin is a story of teamwork and resiliency.

Larkin, a 30-year-old from Ansonia, was discharged from Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford Monday. It was an emotional day after a long journey.

“An awesome day today… the last couple of months has been a little rough.” said Darren Larkin, Danny’s father.

When Larkin tested positive for COVID in January, he went to stay with his dad, who already had COVID, and Larkin’s fiancé Addie also tested positive for the virus.

Soon, Larkin’s condition worsened, so his father called for an ambulance and he was taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport.

“As a mom, your first reaction is, when something’s wrong with your kid, you want to help. We were helpless,” said Danny’s mom, Jackie Larkin.

“Being sick and everything, I had a lot of nightmares so I was battling with all that,” Larkin said.

The ECMO machine, which provides prolonged cardiac and respiratory support, seemed to be all the family could pin their hopes on. After meeting the criteria, Larkin was prepped and flown to Hartford Hospital. He was on the machine from Jan. 24 to Feb. 7.

“He had to do the criteria, he had to hit certain numbers and he had to be very sick, which is a very scary thing,” Jackie said.

Larkin recovered and was moved to Gaylord Hospital where he had to learn breathing technique.

During his treatment, a Facebook prayer group was formed and “Larkin Army Strong” was born.

“When I woke up and I saw everything, I broke down and cried,” Larkin said.

Jackie said they could not have done it without the support they received.

“I wouldn’t change it for the world. This is what I want to do, to help people get better and to go home,” said Heidi Fagan, an occupational therapist at Gaylord Hospital.