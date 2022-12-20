MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A rollover crash is causing heavy delays Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 South in Milford.

The state department of transportation said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. between Exits 38 and 36. Traffic is congested for nearly four miles between Exits 41 and 36. The right lane is closed in the area.

See the area to avoid on News 8’s Live Traffic Map:

The state department of transportation said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m.

No word on if anyone was injured, and it’s unclear when the lane will reopen.