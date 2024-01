MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily shut down the Exit 17 offramp on Interstate 91 North, according to state police.

The crash, which involved a tractor-trailer and another vehicle, happened at about 2:40 p.m. between Exit 17 and Exit 18. The area had reopened, as of about 3:45 p.m.

At least one person was injured. Further details were not immediately available.

A crash earlier in the day temporarily closed lanes near Exit 18 on Interstate 91 South.