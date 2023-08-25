WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A crash involving two tractor-trailers caused some heavy delays and lane closures Friday morning on I-95 southbound in West Haven.

According to CT Roads, the crash occurred on I-95 southbound between Exits 42 and 41. Connecticut State Police tell News 8 that one lane of traffic is open at this time but that the area is expected to close. CSP also says there are minor injuries reported.

Police say DEEP and the Consumer Protection Department are headed to the scene because one of the tractor-trailers was carrying milk and orange juice.

