Hamden man identified as victim of fatal motorcycle accident on I-91 in North Haven

Posted: Aug 04, 2018 04:42 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2018 10:58 PM EDT

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The victim of a fatal motorcycle accident on I-91 in North Haven Saturday afternoon has been identified as a Hamden man. 

State Police say 52 year old Sherrod Robinson was traveling southbound when he lost control and crashed into a center median metal beam guide rail.

The accident brought traffic to a halt along a portion of Interstate 91 Southbound in North Haven.

The accident happened just after 4:30 p.m. between exits 10 and 8.   The highway reopened shortly before 10 p.m. after being closed for hours for the investigation.    As of 9:45 PM, state police reported that the entrance ramps from Dixwell Avenue to Route 40 southbound and Whitney Avenue to Route 40 southbound also reopened. 

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

 

 

