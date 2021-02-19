Crash on I-84 in Southbury leads to second crash that killed man, seriously injured woman

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a multi-crash incident on Interstate 84 West in Southbury.
According to troopers, just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, a Nissan Sentra was left in the left lane of I-84 near exit 15 after being involved in a crash.
A report indicates that operators of both cars involved in that crash were standing outside when a Honda Pilot, that was traveling west, veered from the left lane, struck the driver side of the Nissan and then hit 36-year-old Michael Canby. After the initial collision, the Nissan hit 72-year-old Cynthia Geary.
Northrop, of Southbury, was taken to Danbury Hospital for serious injuries.
Canby, of Wolcott, died of his injuries – just eight days after his birthday.
The driver of the Honda was unharmed.
Any investigation is underway. No charges have been filed.