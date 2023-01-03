MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash has partially closed lanes on I-91 North in Meriden on Tuesday morning.

The crash took place near exit 17 to Rt. 15 northbound ramp around 4:30 a.m. The left lane of the highway is closed, according to the DOT.

State police also noted that Rt. 15 north near exit 67 is partially closed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays. The collision is causing delays in merging from Rt. 15 to get onto I-691 from I-91.

