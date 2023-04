NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash shut down Interstate 95 South in New Haven Monday morning.

The Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. between Exits 44 and 43.

The Exit 43 southbound on-ramp is closed, and drivers should expect heavy delays between Exits 47 and 44.

State police said injuries are reported.

No word yet on the cause of the crash.

