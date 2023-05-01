GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two separate crashes on Interstate 95 North Monday morning in Guilford, causing heavy delays.

State police said a multi-vehicle crash happened on I-95 North between Exits 56 and 57 just after 9 a.m. A short time later, another crash occurred in the same area.

Traffic is congested between Exits 56 and 57.

Connecticut State Police tweeted that no injuries had been reported in either crash.

