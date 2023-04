WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash shut down Route 15 South in Wallingford Thursday morning.

State police and EMS responded to the area of Exit 66 around 7:55 a.m. All southbound lanes are closed between Exits 66 and 65, and crews are diverting traffic off Exit 66.

State police said serious injuries were reported, and one person has been taken to the hospital.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Check News 8’s Live Traffic Map for alternate routes.