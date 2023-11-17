HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-vehicle crash shut down a section of Whitney Avenue in Hamden early Friday morning.

Whitney Avenue will be closed between Home Place and Evergreen Avenue through the morning, but police did not specify when it will reopen.

Police said the crash happened just before 1 a.m., and at least one of the vehicles hit utility poles. Minor injuries were reported.

Information on what led to the crash was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.