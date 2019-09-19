Crash with injuries closes road in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A crash with injuries has closed a road in Meriden on Thursday afternoon.

News 8 is on scene of a three vehicle accident on South Broad Street, in front of Meriden Hyundai.

(WTNH/ Ken Melech)

One person was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with a broken leg, while another person refused treatment on scene.

Two SUVs were also extensively damaged in the crash.

(WTNH/ Ken Melech)

The road is closed in the area for the investigation but News 8 has learned that someone is expected to be charged with reckless driving.

There is no word on when the road is expected to reopen.