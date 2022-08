A crash on I-691 East between Exits 4 and 5 in Meriden.

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple lanes on I-691 East and West in Meriden are closed Monday afternoon due to two crashes.

On I-691 East, a rollover crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. Lanes between Exits 4 and 5 remain closed.

A crash involving a vehicle with a trailer happened around 1 p.m. on I-691 West, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. Traffic was down to one lane between Exits 7 and 8 but lanes have since reopened.

No additional information was immediately available.