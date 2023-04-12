WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews battled a brush fire Wednesday afternoon at Holy Land USA in Waterbury, according to authorities.

Waterbury police and fire officials responded to the wooded area between Holy Land USA and Interstate 84 just after 2:30 p.m., after receiving a call reporting a blaze in the area.

Crews were successful in putting out the brush fire, according to the Waterbury Fire Department.

Fire officials said there was no damage to the statues or cross but crews remain at the scene.

Holy Land USA is located at 60 Solcum Street and is a beloved Christian park with landmarks inspired by passages from the bible.

Holy Land USA has a rich Connecticut history and the cross is a well-recognized symbol for the city of Waterbury.

No further information is available as of this time.