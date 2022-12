New Haven firefighters battled a fire on Dec. 21, 2022 on Poplar Avenue. (Source: New Haven Fire Department)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews were battling a business fire Wednesday evening in New Haven.

The building, located at 285 Poplar St., was vacant. Authorities said that investigators are looking into if squatters caused the fire.

The fire was extinguished by 8:10 p.m.