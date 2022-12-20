NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are trying to find what caused a fire to break out Tuesday morning in the basement of a vacant home in New Haven.

“There was no power to the building as far as we could tell,” New Haven Deputy Chief Bruce Galaski said. “The investigators are looking at it now. It’s under investigation. It’s hard to say the cause right now.”

Crews were called at about 9:30 a.m. to Ella T. Grasso Boulevard near Legion Avenue for the fire after a passerby saw smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire before it spread to the rest of the home.