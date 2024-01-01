WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters responded to a blaze Monday night on Crown Street, according to officials.

Fire crews responded to a fire at a three-story abandoned home around 8:30 p.m. Officials said the fire was on the second and third floors of the home.

The Waterbury Fire Department said the fire spread to a vacant home next door that appeared to be undergoing renovations.

The local fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

No one was injured during the fire, according to officials.

