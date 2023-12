ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – Firefighters battled a fire Monday night in Ansonia, according to officials.

The fire occurred just before 6 p.m. on Silver Hill Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they found heaving smoke coming from the single-family home.

Firefighters worked to put the fire out for over two hours, according to the Ansonia Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.