MERDIEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews are battling a massive fire at a building on Pratt Street in Meriden Friday night, according to officials.

Officials said the fire started at an abandoned brick building at 168 Pratt Street. Upon arrival, fire crews observed heavy smoke throughout the building. The fire then spread to the second and third floors of the building.

One victim was rescued from the fire and transported to the hospital, officials said. There is no update on their condition at this time.

Officials said the fire extended to a plating shop behind the building. The shop uses chemical acids to clean parts including chromium. Fire officials said they are doing their best to keep hazardous materials from escaping the confined area.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is responding to the scene to evaluate the situation.

Crews from several towns were called to assist the Meriden Fire Department with the blaze. Meriden Fire Chief Kenneth Morgan said he estimates over 100 firefighters are assisting with the fire.

Fire officials said the roof as already given in and they do not expect to extinguish the blaze

News 8 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing situation. Stay with News 8 for updates.