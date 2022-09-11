DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Derby Fire Department (DFD) responded to a fire Sunday morning on Spring St.

The fire was reported at 5:47 a.m., when fire units responded to 39 Spring St. A fire was located on the third floor of an occupied multiple dwelling, according to DFD.

Officials said the fire reached a second-alarm bringing in additional help and coverage from Ansonia, Shelton, and Orange fire departments.

Around 40 firefighters responded to the scene and the fire was brought under control. Ten occupants were displaced.

No occupants were injured. However, DFD says one firefighter was attacked by a dog while there. The firefighter suffered a minor injury to the hand, but they were transported to Griffin Hospital.

Red Cross is on the scene helping those in need.

The fire is under investigation.