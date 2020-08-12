Crews battle transformer fire at UI substation in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Fire Department crews have put out a fire at a United Illuminating (UI) substation at Water and Olive Streets in New Haven Wednesday afternoon.
According to officials, the electrical fire briefly impacted power to Yale-New Haven Hospital, but all power has been restored.
As of 4:40 p.m, the fire has been extinguished, according to officials.
No injuries have been reported. Water Street remains closed as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.
An environmental company is now on the scene to start the clean up of fire fighting foam.