Crews battle transformer fire at UI substation in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Fire Department crews have put out a fire at a United Illuminating (UI) substation at Water and Olive Streets in New Haven Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the electrical fire briefly impacted power to Yale-New Haven Hospital, but all power has been restored.

As of 4:40 p.m, the fire has been extinguished, according to officials.

Fire at a UI substation in the Wooster Square area. NHFD is working to contain and at the moment there are no significant outages. We are fortunate there was a quick response by our Fire Dept. as this site impacts 30,000 households. pic.twitter.com/rVin9JmKlM — Mayor Justin Elicker (@MayorElicker) August 12, 2020

No injuries have been reported. Water Street remains closed as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

An environmental company is now on the scene to start the clean up of fire fighting foam.