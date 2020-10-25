Crews battle two-alarm residential fire on Spring Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple emergency crews responded to a fire at a home in New Haven Sunday morning.

The two-alarm fire was reported near 7:45 a.m. at a residence on Spring Street near Cedar Street and Edgar Street — a few blocks away from New Haven Union Station.

The New Haven Fire Department responded to the scene.

No other details have been made available at this time. A News 8 crew is on scene.

Spring Street house fire – New Haven

