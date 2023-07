A house caught fire on July 29, 2023 on Ocean Avenue in West Haven.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters were sent to Ocean Avenue on Saturday for a fire.

The single-family home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at about 3 p.m. The fire was put out within 30 minutes.

No one was injured, but two pets are unaccounted for.

Homes next door were damaged by the heat.