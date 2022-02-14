The video above is from a previous newscast

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews battled a multiple-alarm fire at an apartment complex on Warner Street in Hamden Monday night.

Multiple agencies were on the scene assisting at 42 Warner St.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett said everyone got out safely and there were no fatalities.

Firefighters appear to be getting out hot spots now.

Garrett said the building is a total loss and 47 families have been displaced as a result of the fire.

She told News 8 that CT Transit buses have been called in to keep people warm. Connecticut Red Cross and Hamden community services have also been contacted.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.