Firefighter injured in 3-alarm blaze on Norton Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Norton Street early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to 296 Norton Street around 4:12 a.m. A second alarm was quickly transmitted as crews located heavy fire coming from the rear of the home. Shortly after, officials called for a third alarm to provide more manpower to the scene. The fire was under control by 5:26 a.m., according to officials.

City officials say that this was a large single-family three-story building. There are two people displaced at this time.

One firefighter was injured during the fire and was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for evaluation.

The building suffered serious damage and is currently being investigated by New Haven Fire Department.

