Firefighter injured in 3-alarm blaze on Norton Street in New Haven

New Haven

by: Hannah St. Jean

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Norton Street early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to 296 Norton Street around 4:12 a.m. A second alarm was quickly transmitted as crews located heavy fire coming from the rear of the home. Shortly after, officials called for a third alarm to provide more manpower to the scene. The fire was under control by 5:26 a.m., according to officials.

City officials say that this was a large single-family three-story building. There are two people displaced at this time.

One firefighter was injured during the fire and was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for evaluation.

The building suffered serious damage and is currently being investigated by New Haven Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Yale Ph.D. student coming up on $1 million in winnings in 27-day streak on Jeopardy!

News /

'Defund Police' poster hanging in New Haven school window sparks controversy in the community

News /

CT Department of Consumer Protection Deputy Commissioner suspends liquor permit for Terminal 110 in New Haven

News /

State leaders, educators take part in panel discussion about funding college for high school seniors

News /

Pet of the Week: Luigi

News /

New Haven officer laid to rest one week after deadly crash

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss