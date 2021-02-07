Crews on scene of fire at Grimes Center nursing home in New Haven

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews are responding to a working fire at a nursing home in New Haven.

The fire is active at Grimes Center at 1354 Chapel Street.

Chapel is blocked at Day St while crews respond to fire at Grimes Center.

Officials confirm to News 8 the fire occurred in the old brick part of the center. Occupants were able to be relocated into other areas of the newer building.

The sprinkler system was activated and has caused water damage in the area of the fire.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.

