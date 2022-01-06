Crews prepare for snowstorm along the shoreline

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Many Public Works crews are currently sleeping, getting some much-needed rest for the long night ahead. Before they went to bed, plans were devised.

In New Haven, a parking ban will go into effect at midnight for emergency routes and the downtown area. The ban will be in effect until 3 p.m. Friday.

The city has canceled trash pickup for tomorrow because Public Works staffing is down a reported 15-20%. They will be using their sanitation workers to plow. 22 routes will be covered along with dead ends and narrow roads.

New Haven’s Emergency Operations Manager Rick Fontana said there is a bit of a struggle with man power due to COVID cases but that does not change their goal of clearing the roads for safe driving.

“We expect a few bumps in the road, it’s our first storm,” Fontana said. “So again, some challenges with staffing but again we’ll have all of our routes covered. Public Works director has got a good plan devised and we’ll have this taken care of.”

Public Works crews will start salting the roads around 11 p.m. Thursday.

News 8’s Amber Diaz will also have a look at how East Haven is preparing for tomorrow’s snowfall, coming up on News 8 at 10 and 11.