NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Seven people were injured in a partial building collapse at a construction site on Lafayette Street in New Haven.

Multiple crews responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m.

Yale New Haven Hospital officials told News 8 that one of the seven patients suffered serious injuries. No fatalities were reported, according to city officials.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the collapse.

News 8 has crews on the scene and is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.