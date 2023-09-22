NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Firefighters responded to a fire at a motel in New Haven, according to officials.

The New Haven Battalion Chief told News 8 that a fire broke out at the Three Judges Motel on Whalley Street.

“Fire arriving units found heavy fire on the front side of the building coming from a dumpster that extended into the bldg, very tough fire, extensive overhaul and extensive firefighting efforts took place,” said New Haven Battalion Chief Michael Demennato.

The battalion chief said the fire had been knocked down and that there was no extensive damage.

Officials said the area where the fire broke out was not occupied at the time. One person was injured after falling in the back parking lot and has been transported to a local hospital, Battalion Chief Demannato said.

The Fire Marshall will be investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.