West Haven FD: Body of adult man found in debris of Collis Street house fire

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire investigators in West Haven have confirmed one fatality after sorting through the wreckage of a house that caught fire early Monday morning.

On Tuesday, West Haven Fire Department reported a body of a deceased adult male was found in the debris. They are awaiting autopsy results for an ID and cause of death.

As soon as friends and family heard the address, they feared the worst.

The 911 call came in around 4 a.m. Monday on Collis Street, and within minutes, there was not much left of the small single-family house. It is right across the street from the West Haven Public Works garage.

Workers there remember seeing the man out walking his dog every day. They say the dog never left the man’s side. The dog was found in a neighbor’s yard during the fire.

The man’s nephew says that a friend had been in the house around 10 p.m. on Sunday night, watching a movie with the man who lives in the house. Friends and family say the man also had a habit of falling asleep while smoking a cigarette.

State investigators are documenting the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No further information has been given yet.

