NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The North Haven Fire Department responded to a fire early Friday morning.

According to officials, the blaze broke out at 27 Palmer Rd. around 3 a.m., and a second alarm was struck.

Everyone in the house was able to get out safely, and no injuries were reported, the department said.

Fire crews and police are on scene.

This is an active investigation.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app