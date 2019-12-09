Crews respond to vehicle submerged in water on Branford shoreline

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Fire crews are warning Branford residents to avoid an area on the shoreline after a vehicle ended up in the water on Monday morning.

The Branford Fire Department says that firefighters responded to the area of Shore Drive, at Little Bay Lane, after a vehicle ended up in Long Island Sound.

There were no injuries reported and no word on how the car became submerged in water.

***Avoid the area***The fire department is on scene working to protect the environment in the area of Shore Drive at… Posted by Branford Fire Department on Monday, December 9, 2019

Crews were working to protect the environment and have notified the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, as well as the Coast Guard of the incident.