Crews working to open Waterbury pool

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–Trying to find a way to beat the heat just got a little tougher for Christian Wilson and his buddies in Waterbury. They were looking to make a splash at the city pool at Hamilton Park, but when they showed up they found out the pool was closed.

“I’m very disappointed about the pool because we walked from two miles to over here,” Christian said.

It left he and his buddies hot and bothered, but they were able to get into another city pool nearby to cool off.

But, with searing temperatures soaring to an even higher scorching level this weekend, they hope their neighborhood pool will be back open.

“We must definitely need to get inside this pool,” Christian said.

City crews are working extra hours and longer days to try to get the Hamilton Park pool back in business. The problem is a cracked pipe that’s causing leaks underground around the pool.

No one knows for sure if that was caused by age or by the ground settling. But, it’s left workers inspecting the areas around the pool with listening devices. They’re trying to listen for running water underground, which would signify a leak. Then, they grab their shovels, and dig — looking for a chance to inspect a pipe and see if it is causing the problems.

There’s still more work to be done. But, the good news is, Mayor Neil O’Leary anticipates the pool being back open by Friday.

