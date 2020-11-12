Crews investigating cause of vacant building fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An investigation is underway after a building fire in New Haven.

Flames broke out after 3 a.m. on Thursday in a building located at 240 Winthrop Ave.

Officials told News 8 the building was empty and had been vacant for some time. They said it was a convent turned nursing home but has been unoccupied for at least 10 years.

The fire was out before 5 a.m.

A look at the back of the abandoned nursing home that caught fire in New Haven. Gil says smoke should clear out soon. pic.twitter.com/KQPZYWHPuJ — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) November 12, 2020

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Crews first believed it could be a brush fire but quickly determined that was not the case. An investigation is underway.

No injuries have been reported.