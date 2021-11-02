Critical Race Theory debate causes division among Guilford voters

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For a small-town election, there has been a big turnout so far Tuesday in Guilford.

The focus is on the Board of Education. This election has gotten national attention because of the debate over Critical Race Theory (CRT).

It became a hot topic for the schools here when they spent money on copies of a controversial book about CRT.

It is essentially the idea that racism has impacted all of American history from slavery through today.

One side says that thinking divides the country, and the other side says that explains a lot about the country, especially about places that are not affluent white suburbs.

“I want my child to learn the truth, even if it is not pleasant for him. I want him to know the history and be able to learn from it and not repeat it,” said Eric Haskell of Guilford.

But there are different versions of history. CRT teaches that, even after the end of slavery, racism persisted in U.S. culture and law in sometimes subtle ways.

But CRT has now become a deeply partisan political issue. The five Republicans on the ballot today all won their primaries on an anti-CRT platform.

“Thinking about the students and the idea of what’s the best education for them and also looking at, moving forward, having them have a worldly perspective on things,” said Lou Monaco of Guilford.

“What’s really important to me is to remove the politics of education and give an open and honest view of what’s going on so children can be informed and think,” said Peter Charland of Guilford.

