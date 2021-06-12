CSP: Man killed after being struck by hit-and-run driver; police seek assistance in identifying operator

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 northbound Saturday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 12:00 a.m. in the area of Exit 47.

Authorities report that a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling northbound on Interstate 95, north of Exit 47 in the right lane of five lanes. An Acura Integra was approaching the motorcycle at a high rate of speed as it changed lanes from the right-center lane to the right lane behind the motorcycle, according to police.

The Acura Integra then struck the motorcycle driver. The driver of the motorcycle was then ejected onto the roadway, police said.

Police report that the operator of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by American Medical Response.

Police identified the motorcycle operator as 19-year-old Ricardo Enrique Figueroa-Garcia of New Haven.

Troopers report that the Acura Integra continued north and stopped in the right shoulder and fled the scene.

State Police are asking for assistance with identifying the operator of the Acura Integra.

The vehicle is described as a 1991 two-door Acura Integra, color black, with a white-colored driver, passenger side doors, lime green rims, a “Frankenstein” decal in the front windshield, and an “It’s Alive” decal in the rear window.

Troopers report the vehicle is suspected to have been previously seen in New Haven area. This accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TFC. Matthew #1442 at (203)696-2500.

