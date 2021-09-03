CT Attorney General William Tong moves for 8 Pitbulls seized during dog-fighting raid to be in state custody

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Attorney General William Tong is moving for state custody of eight Pitbulls seized in a raid in Meriden in July.

On July 31, Connecticut State Police raided a property on Britannia Street in Meriden and seized 8 Pitbulls found in cages in the backyard. Police discovered a large makeshift and portable dog-fighting ring.

CREDIT: CT Attorney General

There was a turf square found with suspected dried animal blood. Police also seized leashes, hanging ropes designed to strengthen dogs’ jaws and neck muscles to improve biting, dog treadmills, a bicycle and attached harness designed to force dogs to run, “break stick” knives to force dogs’ jaws open after bites, a whip, electronic animal scales, electric collars, and weighted vests.

Tong said the dogs appear to be between one and five years of age and physically healthy. Two of the dogs had healed scars consistent with dog fighting.

“Dog fighting is cruel and illegal. These pit bulls were viciously abused and conditioned to be aggressive and violent fighters. A multistate police investigation is ongoing and those responsible for these heinous crimes will be held to justice. We are moving today for permanent state custody to ensure the safe care of the abused dogs,” said Attorney General Tong.

A state animal control officer determined two dogs were too aggressive to be safely removed. The dogs are currently in state police custody.

Tong is seeking to place the dogs under permanent custody of the Department of Agriculture.